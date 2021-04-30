JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 162.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $17,476,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $68.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $2,737,287.50. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,871 shares of company stock worth $29,736,087. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

