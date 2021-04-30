Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $163.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

JLL traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,350. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

