John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.