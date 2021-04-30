Joakim Weidemanis Sells 17,169 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DHR opened at $256.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.16. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.