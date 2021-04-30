JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Up 216.1% in April

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 216.1% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,471 shares of company stock valued at $348,857. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JMP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 441,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,296. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

