Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,779,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

