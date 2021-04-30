Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.