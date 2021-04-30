Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

