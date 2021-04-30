Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for OneMain in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

NYSE OMF opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. OneMain has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after buying an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in OneMain by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

