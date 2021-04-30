Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $260.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.60. 7,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

