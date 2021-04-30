Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $260.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.00.
Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.60. 7,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.21.
In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
