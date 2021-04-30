Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €62.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HLE opened at €49.51 ($58.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.