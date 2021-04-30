Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €83.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.75 ($87.94).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, reaching €70.52 ($82.96). The company had a trading volume of 5,943,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.36. Basf has a one year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion and a PE ratio of -61.11.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.