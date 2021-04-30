Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €34.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.61 ($31.31).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

