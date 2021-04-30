Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €14.00 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.77 ($18.55).

AOX stock opened at €14.89 ($17.52) on Friday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.73.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

