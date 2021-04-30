Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $24,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

