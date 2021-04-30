Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NAT opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $500.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

