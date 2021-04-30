Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diana Shipping in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million.

DSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

