Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in April

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,235.80 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,235.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3,088.07. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52-week low of $3,235.80 and a 52-week high of $3,235.80.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
