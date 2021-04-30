Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.