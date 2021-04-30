Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.17. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,137. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.