Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.82

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.82 and last traded at $121.57, with a volume of 5495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.72.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 386,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 60.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

