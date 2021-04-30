J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $351.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.20. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $197.13 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

