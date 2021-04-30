J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stepan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Stepan by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCL opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $83.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

