J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 235.40 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.10.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

