Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.25. Itron reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

ITRI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,500,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.