iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.