iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 14.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $57,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

