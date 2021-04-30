iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $37,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.86. 17,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,906. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

