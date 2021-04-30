iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,686,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

