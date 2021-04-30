iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,061 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $116.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

