iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.77. 1,082,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

