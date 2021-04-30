iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,830,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,298 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.57. 1,230,447 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $116.08.

