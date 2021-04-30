iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.74. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $106.30.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

