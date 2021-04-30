iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lowered by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,755 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$113.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 115,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,617. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

