iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2,895.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,970,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

