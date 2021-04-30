IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $235.80

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $235.80 and last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 8292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

