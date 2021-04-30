IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00 at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.18.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $234.52. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 258.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after acquiring an additional 352,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

