iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,139,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 667,046 shares during the period. Newport Asia LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 27.1% during the first quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,127,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

