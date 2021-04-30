Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.420 EPS.

INVH opened at $34.72 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 105.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.27.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

