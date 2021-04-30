Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases Earnings Results

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.42 EPS.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,277,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

