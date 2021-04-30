Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,912 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the typical volume of 1,178 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 874,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $95.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

