Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 23,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 7,729 call options.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.76. 713,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

