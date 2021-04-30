Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,017 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,632% compared to the typical volume of 31 call options.

LSTR opened at $171.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average of $147.53. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Landstar System by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.