Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The AZEK (AZEK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The AZEK (NYSE: AZEK):

4/19/2021 – The AZEK is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The AZEK is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The AZEK is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – The AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – The AZEK is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Get The AZEK Company Inc alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,052 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $2,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after buying an additional 243,734 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.