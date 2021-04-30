Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 993.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. 26,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $77.70.

