Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.01. 1,392,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $211.12 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.