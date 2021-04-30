Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the March 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 36,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VKQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 178,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

