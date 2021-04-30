Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 955,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,003. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $1,826,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 341,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

