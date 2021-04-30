Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 835.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,561 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

