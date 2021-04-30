Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 709,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 423,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 105,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJN opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.